Becky Watts case: Nathan Matthews 'cried in interview'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Nathan Matthews was interviewed by police on 3 March the day after he handed them a written statement

The man accused of murdering teenager Becky Watts cried when police read his confession to killing her, a court has heard.

In a video shown to jurors at Bristol Crown Court, Nathan Matthews asked officers not to read the prepared statement, in which he admitted killing his 16-year-old stepsister.

He then burst into tears during the interview.

Mr Matthews, 28, and his girlfriend Shauna Hoare, 21, deny murder.

In the written statement, Mr Matthews admitted he had killed Becky after panicking during a plan to kidnap her and scare her.

'Hands around throat'

In the interview, conducted on 3 March, the day after he had handed the confession to police, he said: "Are you going to read that statement? Because obviously I don't want that to be read."

In a further prepared statement given to police on 4 March, Mr Matthews said that although Ms Hoare had been shopping with him in the days after Becky's death, he did not tell her why he was buying various items.

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police/PA Image caption Nathan Matthews (right) confessed to killing Becky Watts (left) in the statement

Previously, the jury was told the pair bought items including rubble sacks, cling film, tape and cleaning products.

He also told police he did not believe she could have heard any of the struggle between him and Becky at her home in Crown Hill.

Becky's dismembered body was found in a shed in Bristol in March.

Shauna Hoare told police, in an interview on 2 March, after she was arrested on suspicion of murder, Nathan Matthews had attacked her during their relationship.

She said that on one occasion he had put his hands around her throat, which she found "terrifying".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption In a video shown to jurors at Bristol Crown Court, Nathan Matthews, with his head bowed, said he wanted to make Becky Watts "more appreciative of life"

Miss Hoare also told police she had been unable to use the bathroom at her home in Cotton Mill Lane over the weekend following Becky's disappearance.

In a further interview on 3 March, she told police when they had returned from Becky's family home in Crown Hill on 20 February - the day after Becky's disappearance - she smelled bleach as she was going upstairs.

Mr Matthews told her the toilet was blocked and she said she was unable to use the bathroom for two or three days.

Mr Matthews, 28, of Hazelbury Drive, Warmley, South Gloucestershire, admits killing his stepsister but denies murder and conspiring to kidnap her.

He also admits perverting the course of justice, preventing Becky's burial and possessing a prohibited weapon.

Miss Hoare, 21, of Cotton Mill Lane, Bristol, denies murder and conspiracy to kidnap, the weapons charge, perverting the course of justice and preventing a burial.

Two other men, Donovan Demetrius, 29, and James Ireland, 23, deny assisting an offender.

The trial continues.