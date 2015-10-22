Clifton College head quits after 10 years in post

Image copyright Clifton College Image caption Mark Moore has been headteacher at Clifton College since 2005

The headmaster of Bristol's Clifton College is to step down months after a former teacher at the school was jailed for secretly filming pupils.

Mark Moore, headmaster of the college since 2005, said he felt it was time to "explore other opportunities".

The college said Mr Moore had successfully raised academic standards, producing the best exam results in recent college history.

Deputy head Tim Greene will cover the post until a new head is appointed.

Chairman of Clifton College Council, Richard Morgan, said: "We are very grateful to him for all that he has achieved during his time at the college.

"When he arrived in 2005 he was determined to raise academic standards and has successfully achieved this goal... whilst continuing our excellence in music, drama and sport."

An email has been sent to parents about his departure, highlighting the college's sporting and academic achievements under his leadership and praising his "energy and determination".

Image caption Teacher Jonathan Thomson-Glover was jailed in August for secretly filming pupils with hidden cameras

In August, Jonathan Thomson-Glover, 53, of Wadebridge, was jailed for three years and nine months and banned from working with children.

Thomson-Glover taught German and was also a housemaster. He admitted 36 counts of making, taking and possessing indecent images of children.

Following the conviction, the college was also criticised by the Independent Schools Inspectorate for having child protection policies that did not reflect latest statutory guidelines.

Mr Moore leaves at the end of autumn term and a new head is expected to be in post in January 2017.