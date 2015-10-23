Bristol and Somerset Poppy Appeal honours Olive Cooke

Image caption Olive Cooke was a familiar face in Bristol Cathedral where she sold poppies every year

The life of the UK's longest serving poppy seller has been honoured at the start of Bristol and Somerset's 2015 Poppy Appeal.

Olive Cooke, who died in May aged 92, collected for the Royal British Legion for 76 years, selling some 30,000 poppies.

A ceramic rose formerly part of the Tower of London display, was given to her family as part of the event.

Twelve horses made the journey from MoD Abbey Wood to Bristol Cathedral.

'Special thing'

Fellow poppy collector, Anne Harrison has been asked by the Royal British Legion to stand in for Olive Cooke, who used to sell the poppies at Bristol Cathedral.

Ms Harrison said: "I have been collecting for the British Legion in Kingswood for a few years now but this year I felt particularly moved to give some time for the Poppy Appeal in Bristol to commemorate what Olive did.

"I think it's a very special thing."

The procession of horses will mark the contribution made by horses in World War One.

During the four years of war, some 340,000 were shipped off from Avonmouth to the front line having been stabled at the remount depot in Shirehampton.