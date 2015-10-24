Rory Mizen: The Bristol photographer painting with light

Image copyright Rory Mizen Image caption A shower of light created by Bristol photographer Rory Mizen

A photographer has spent the past five years "painting with light" to create a series of luminous images of Bristol.

The results show a spooky night-time view of the the city and some of its famous landmarks such as the Harbourside.

"It's so experimental you never know what you are going to get," says light artist Rory Mizen.

Using a camera, tripod and lights he creates photographs of orbs, light showers and Catherine Wheels against the city's urban backdrop.

"When it goes right the photos do inspire awe in people," said the 27-year-old.

"Its core base is kids writing their name with sparklers, creatively I just take it further."

Image copyright Rory Mizen Image caption Light artist Rory Mizen uses Bristol as a backdrop to many of his photographs

Mizen said he had been light painting for the past five years, after being inspired by the Australian photographer Denis Smith.

"It was so experimental and not many people had heard of it," he said.

"I started playing with a basic tripod, a mid-range camera and a low shutter speed to see what I could achieve."

Image copyright Rory Mizen Image caption Painting a Catherine Wheel with light on Ashton Bridge in Bristol

He quickly discovered that light painting was a very physical creative process - and not without its dangers.

"To create the Catherine Wheel photo I bought a metal bird feeder, stuffed it with wire wool, set it alight and swung it above my head very carefully - I always have water on site with me."

"It's OK once you get used to it and I always wear clothes with a hood," he added.

Image copyright Rory Mizen Image caption Mizen used "whipped" strings of lights to create a "sea"

Despite the physicality, the art of light painting is a subtle one, Mizen insists, and he relies on experimenting with light sources, shutter rates and exposure.

"The backdrop adds a lot and it is easy to leave the exposure on too long and then the image goes mental and you lose the background."

Image copyright Rory Mizen Image caption Orbs are created by Christmas lights taped together and spun round in a "smooth constant circle"

Mizen said Bristol was a "beautiful" inspiration and its underpasses, abandoned buildings and bridges are the backdrop to many of his photographs.

"Sometimes it goes right, sometimes it goes wrong but the photos have a ethereal effect on people and they always want to know how I did it."