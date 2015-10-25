Thousands take part in Bristol-to-Bath marathon

Image copyright Go2 Events Image caption Adam Holland won the new Bristol-to-Bath marathon

Thousands of runners have taken part in the new Bristol-to-Bath marathon.

Adam Holland, from Newark in Nottinghamshire, was first across the line in a time of 2 hrs 31 minutes and 29 seconds.

Clare Prosser won the women's race in 2 hrs 52 minutes and 50 seconds.

The race over 26 miles (42km), started in Bristol city centre and took in the Portway and roads through Hanham, Bitton and Kelston before finishing in Royal Victoria Park, Bath

About 6,500 runners started the race.

Jamie Warren, from race organiser GO2 Events, said the interest in the event had been "phenomenal" and they were hoping it would become an annual event.

Some roads used for the marathon route are slowly being reopen but the Portway in Bristol will remain closed until Sunday evening for a St Pauls carnival fundraiser.