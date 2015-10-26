'Unsafe if not dangerous' atmosphere at HMP Bristol

Image copyright Google Image caption The Independent Monitoring Board said HMP Bristol has a drugs problem and needs more funding for staff

Staff and prisoners at HMP Bristol have told a prison watchdog that there is an atmosphere of it being "unsafe if not dangerous".

The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) also found drug problems in the prison which often leads to "violence, confrontation and tension".

Chair of IMB Bristol Julie Vennard said they found "some positives...but we have raised a number of concerns".

The Prison Service said staff at HMP Bristol are "compassionate and caring".

'Zero tolerance'

"The prison is tackling the issue of drugs with robust detection measures, including drugs dogs trained in detecting New Psychoactive Substances, intelligence-led searches and scanners," a spokesman said.

"Anyone caught smuggling drugs into prisons will be prosecuted and just last week we announced proposals to punish those caught with NPS in prison with up to two years behind bars."

The IMB report, which will be passed to the Secretary of State, identified a number of areas which need improvement including:

The need for funding for more staff so that "standards of fairness and decency do not deteriorate any further".

Improve the management potential to increase "staff motivation and morale, stronger front-line resilience and a more consistent system".

A high profile priority on a "zero tolerance" approach to drugs which would "reduce the pressure on staff dealing with drug related emergencies and address the addictive habits of many prisoners".

'New initiatives'

Ms Vennard said there are already a number of "new initiatives taking root with the aim of improving the safety, well-being and resettlement of prisoners".

She added that the new governor, who was appointed in August, is taking "an approach so prisoners are actively engaged in work or further education".

"The Board will take a keen interest in the impact of this reorganisation over the next nine months."