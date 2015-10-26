Ironing man Gareth Sanders begins 100-hour record bid

Image caption Gareth Sanders hopes to set a new world record for 100 hours of continuous ironing

A man is working flat out to set a new world record to iron continuously for 100 hours.

Gareth Sanders' pressing challenge means apart from rest periods he must remain standing and only take one five-minute break from ironing in each hour.

Mr Sanders has invited shoppers at the Asda supermarket in Patchway, Bristol, to bring their clean clothes for him to iron while they do their shopping.

He also hopes to raise £2,500 for Bristol charity Frank Water.

The charity sells bottled spring water in the UK, and uses the proceeds to provide clean, safe water for villages in India and Africa.

Gareth Sanders' hot ironing tips

Use decent equipment

Have some entertainment - a friend to chat to/a cup of tea/watch TV or listen to the radio

If you don't have to iron it, don't

The 28-year-old said every year he set himself new targets - this year it was the challenge of breaking a world record.

"I was looking through the annual and this was the one that jumped out at me - I mean who's going to iron for 100 hours?" he said.

"Going for five days with limited sleep is going to be the most challenging thing, but I've got some good friends coming here to help get me through," said Mr Sanders.

Mr Sanders said he was not a fan of ironing and was "really not looking forward to ironing pleated skirts".

The Guinness Book of Records recognises Australian Janette Hastings, of Tumbarumba, New South Wales, as the current record holder for the longest ironing marathon in 2012.

It records she completed 80 hours of ironing between 1 April and 4 April, pressing 1,157 items.

The rules of the challenge require that Mr Sanders' ironing is continuous with a break of no more than 30 seconds allowed between items.

Each ironed item must be inspected by two independent witnesses.

If the contestant runs out of items to iron, the attempt is ended.

Mr Sanders hopes to complete his attempt at about 1400 GMT on Friday.