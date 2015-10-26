Becky Watts case: Shauna Hoare 'angry and appalled' at killing confession

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Shauna Hoare said she "felt sick" after hearing about her boyfriend's confession

A woman accused of murdering teenager Becky Watts said she was "angry" and "appalled" to learn her boyfriend had confessed to killing her, a court has heard.

Shauna Hoare said she "felt sick" to hear Nathan Matthews had killed his stepsister at her home in Bristol.

She felt angry that he did it "while I was there in the house" and had acted "so normal" afterwards.

Mr Matthews, 28, and Ms Hoare, 21, deny murder.

Ms Hoare was told of Mr Matthews' confession in a police interview conducted on 3 March.

'Really confused'

In a transcript read out to jurors at Bristol Crown Court, Ms Hoare said: "I'm feeling sick to know she was there - appalled, disgusted, outrageously angry - and I feel a bit like I am going to wake up and this is not happening.

"I think it is more angry at the moment than anything - angry he has done it, that he did it, that he could do it when I was there in the house."

Mr Matthews admitted he had killed Becky after panicking during a plan to kidnap her and scare her, but insists Miss Hoare had no part in it.

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Becky Watts vanished on 19 February

He told police he did not believe Ms Hoare could have heard any of the struggle between him and Becky at her home in Crown Hill because she was in the garden at the time.

Ms Hoare said Mr Matthews had "acted so normal to me", and that she was "really confused why he did it".

"I don't understand. I can't even look at him. I just wanted to kill him - bad choice of words. I felt sick looking at him, knowing what he did," she added.

Previously, the jury was told the pair bought items including rubble sacks, cling film, duct tape and cleaning products in Wilkinson's on 22 February - three days after Becky's disappearance.

When police queried why the pair would be buying duct tape, Ms Hoare said she thought Mr Matthews was going to use it to pack up boxes and sort out their house, which the jury was told was extremely cluttered.

'Assumed Becky safe'

Asked why she had not questioned Mr Matthews' suspicious behaviour in the days after Becky's disappearance, Ms Hoare said: "I didn't think she had come to harm. I just assumed she was safe somewhere."

She added that she usually did not question Mr Matthews as she was worried about him losing his temper.

The court also heard that Ms Hoare told police she had once shown Mr Matthews a YouTube video called Do You Want to Hide a Body to "make him laugh".

Becky's dismembered body was found in a shed several days after she vanished from her family home in St George, Bristol.

Mr Matthews, 28, of Hazelbury Drive, Warmley, South Gloucestershire, admits killing his stepsister but denies murder and conspiring to kidnap her.

He also admits perverting the course of justice, preventing Becky's burial and possessing a prohibited weapon.

Miss Hoare, 21, of Cotton Mill Lane, Bristol, denies murder and conspiracy to kidnap, a weapons charge, perverting the course of justice and preventing a burial.

Two other men, Donovan Demetrius, 29, and James Ireland, 23, deny assisting an offender.

The trial continues.