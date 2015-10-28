Becky Watts case: Nathan Matthews denies dismembering 'pleasure'

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Becky Watts' dismembered body was found in a shed several days after she vanished from her family home in Bristol in February

A man accused of murdering teenager Becky Watts has denied taking any pleasure in dismembering her body.

Nathan Matthews, 28, admits killing his 16-year-old stepsister but denies murder and conspiring to kidnap her.

Under cross examination, prosecutor William Mousley asked him how he felt about "cutting her body into pieces" with a circular saw.

Mr Matthews told Bristol Crown Court he "did what I had to".

Mr Mousley asked if his attitude changed after he killed her, to which he replied: " I didn't have any attitude after."

'Rude to mother'

Referring to 15 stab wounds delivered to Becky's abdomen after her death, the prosecutor asked Mr Matthews: "What about how you treated her after you killed her?"

He responded: "That's got nothing to do with how I felt about her."

Mr Matthews admitted being attracted to teenage girls and watching pornography after having sex with his long-term girlfriend Shauna Hoare, 21.

The defendant, who is accused of murdering Miss Watts in a sexually-motivated kidnap plot with Ms Hoare, denied he fancied his stepsister.

He admitted he did not like the teenager because she was rude to his mother, Anjie Galsworthy, her stepmother, but refuted suggestions he had wanted to harm her.

Earlier, Bristol Crown Court was told Mr Matthews denied downloading a pornographic film found on his laptop about the rape of a young girl.

He told the jury he would not have downloaded or watched the film and would have deleted the 17-minute clip "straight away".

Mr Matthews said he looked at online pornography "at least every two days" with his interest starting with magazines before moving on to internet videos.

However, Mr Matthews insisted his girlfriend did not share his interest in pornography.

Mr Matthews' defence lawyer, Adam Vaitilingam QC questioned him about a series of text and Facebook messages in which he and Ms Hoare talked about kidnapping teenage girls.

Mr Matthews said the messages were "just taking the mick basically" and not serious.

He said he was "open" with her about if he found someone attractive.

"Sometimes she would catch me looking and she would slap me, or smack me, not violently and tell me off, saying I'm looking at her or whatever," he said.

Mr Matthews also told jurors he had a "fear" that Ms Hoare would leave him.

He had previously admitted there was violence in his relationship with his partner and he had "anger issues" and would "bottle things up" and would "flip" when he got "overwhelmed".

However, he denied that when he tried to knock Becky out on the day he killed her at her home in St George, Bristol, it had been a "violent attack".

Becky went missing on 19 February and her body was found in a shed several days later.

Asked how he was able to dismember Becky, Mr Matthews told the court: "It was like a bad dream, it is hard to explain exactly."

Shortly afterwards he said he realised he needed to remove her remains from the home he shared with Ms Hoare because he "knew the police were coming".

Asked why he finally confessed to the killing after days of repeatedly lying about being involved in Becky's disappearance, Mr Matthews said her family "deserved to know the truth and have a burial and say goodbye".

Mr Matthews, of Hazelbury Drive in Warmley, South Gloucestershire, also admits perverting the course of justice, preventing lawful burial and possessing a prohibited weapon.

Ms Hoare, 21, of Cotton Mill Lane, Bristol, denies murder and conspiracy to kidnap, a weapons charge, perverting the course of justice and preventing a burial.

Two other men, Donovan Demetrius, 29, and James Ireland, 23, deny assisting an offender.

The trial continues.