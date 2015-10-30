Man charged with preventing lawful burial of Patchway man

Image copyright Google Image caption The 63-year-old's body was discovered in a yard on Gloucester Road in Patchway on 10 April

A man has been charged with preventing the lawful burial of a man whose body was found in a yard near Bristol.

The body of Nicholas Clark, 63, was discovered behind a former gym in Gloucester Road, Patchway on 10 April.

Police said a cannabis factory was discovered at Mr Clark's home in Catbrain Lane, Patchway, but his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Paul Jackson, 39, of Catbrain Lane, was also charged with theft and one count of producing a class B drug.

He was released on bail and will appear before Bristol Magistrates Court on 12 November.

A 29-year-old man from Bristol has been charged with two counts of producing a class B drug.