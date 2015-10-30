Ironing man Gareth Sanders completes 100-hour record bid

Image caption Asked if he will ever go near an iron again Gareth Sanders admitted he still had not ironed a shirt for Monday

A man believes he has broken the world record for ironing continuously for 100 hours.

Gareth Sanders started the challenge on Monday inviting shoppers at the Asda store in Patchway, near Bristol, to bring their clothes for him to press.

The previous record was 80 hours set in 2012 and held by Australian Janette Hastings who pressed 1,157 items.

Mr Sanders said despite nearly running out of steam and being "a little sore and croaky", he was in good spirits.

"Last night I woke up in the middle of the night and didn't know who I was and wasn't sure what I was doing," he said.

Asked if he would go near an iron again, he admitted he still had not ironed his work shirt for Monday.

"That will have to wait for Sunday night," he added.

Image caption Gareth Sanders nearly ran out of steam overnight but ended his attempt on a high

The 28-year-old, who claims he "doesn't like ironing", believes he has raised more than £2,500 for Bristol charity Frank Water by ironing about 2,000 garments.

The charity sells bottled spring water in the UK, and uses the proceeds to provide clean, safe water for villages in India and Africa.

Mr Sanders' mother Isobel said her son had been hard pressed to get through Thursday night and he had become very emotional.

"He found the nights quite hard because it goes quite dark in here... he was not quite with it but we kept him going and he's [now] on a high," she said.

The Guinness Book of Records lists Australian Janette Hastings, of Tumbarumba, New South Wales, as the current holder

It says she completed 80 hours of ironing between 1 April and 4 April, pressing 1,157 items.