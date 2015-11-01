Keynsham fire station shuts down after budget cuts

Image copyright Google Image caption Keynsham will be replaced with a new station being built at Hicks Gate

Keynsham fire station is permanently closing as part of wider efforts by Avon Fire and Rescue to re-organise the service in the Bristol area.

The closure announced last February will see five stations closing down and merged with other sites.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Mick Dixon, said: "We work hard against our diminishing budgets to provide a service right across the Avon area."

During the closure, the service at Brislington will serve Keynsham.

Eventually Brislington fire station will also close down and both areas will be served by a new station being built at Hicks Gate which is due to open early next year.

Mr Dixon added: "We've got a major building programme that's going on which is seeing the redevelopment of our Kingswood Fire Station.

"We've got a brand new fire station being built at Temple, we've got Hicks Gate coming on line so we're at the forefront at investing for our future."

The fire service has said the Keynsham and Brislington closures will save £4.5m from its budget.