Severn Beach Halloween rave closed down by police
- 1 November 2015
- From the section Bristol
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
About 1,000 people who gathered for a Halloween rave in a field near Severn Beach were told to leave the site by police.
Avon and Somerset police officers turned off the music at around 11:00 GMT on Sunday to close down the party.
Although there was a heavy police presence for some time, the illegal event was described as peaceful.
People from Chepstow and Newport in Wales posted complaints about the noise on the social media site Twitter.