Severn Beach Halloween rave closed down by police

Image caption The music was stopped by police on Sunday morning

About 1,000 people who gathered for a Halloween rave in a field near Severn Beach were told to leave the site by police.

Avon and Somerset police officers turned off the music at around 11:00 GMT on Sunday to close down the party.

Although there was a heavy police presence for some time, the illegal event was described as peaceful.

People from Chepstow and Newport in Wales posted complaints about the noise on the social media site Twitter.