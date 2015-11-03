Becky Watts trial: 'Nathan Matthews was controlling and angry'

Image caption Shauna Hoare told the court she was angry with her boyfriend after hearing he had confessed to killing his stepsister

The woman accused of murdering Becky Watts has said her co-accused boyfriend was "controlling and angry" in the weeks before the teenager was killed.

Shauna Hoare told Bristol Crown Court her relationship with Nathan Matthews was "not happy" in February, when the 16-year-old died.

Ms Hoare also told the jury she was angry after hearing her boyfriend had confessed to killing his stepsister.

Becky's dismembered body was found in a shed in Bristol in March.

Mr Matthews, 28, has admitted killing and dismembering Becky, but denies murder and conspiracy to kidnap.

Ms Hoare, 21, was asked by her barrister Andrew Langdon QC whether she was in a "happy relationship" with Mr Matthews in February this year.

Image caption Nathan Matthews and Shauna Hoare (right) are accused of murdering Becky Watts (left)

"No, it still wasn't happy. Again it was better than it had been before, but he was still controlling, he was still quite angry at me most of the time, so it wasn't good," she replied.

"Normally he would call me fat a lot of the time or make mean jokes about about my weight."

Ms Hoare told the jury she was "angry" at Mr Matthews after hearing of his "confession" following their arrests because "he had lied the whole time".

She said she was also angry at "the pain it would have caused his mum and anyone else, and not understanding his reasons for doing any of it".

The court also heard from James Ireland, 23, who denies assisting an offender, who said he had never seen Mr Matthews until 23 February when he gave him a lift.

Mr Ireland told the court he used a work van to help Mr Matthews and his own work colleague Karl Demetrius to move boxes and bags from Mr Matthews' home in Cotton Mill Lane.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption James Ireland said he helped Nathan Matthews and Karl Demetrius to move boxes and bags from Mr Matthews' home

He said he helped the pair to load the van and then helped them unload the items into a shed at the Barton Court home of 29-year-old Mr Demetrius - who has admitted assisting an offender.

Sean Hammond, defending, asked: "If you had any idea that the bags were to do with the disappearance of Becky Watts, would you have had anything to do with them?"

Mr Ireland replied: "No."

Mr Hammond said: "You now know you were involved in moving packages containing the body parts of Becky Watts - how does that make you feel?"

Mr Ireland replied he was "upset, shocked and distraught and disgusted", and said it had "ruined" his life.

Mr Matthews, of Hazelbury Drive in Warmley, South Gloucestershire, admits perverting the course of justice, preventing lawful burial and possessing a prohibited weapon.

Ms Hoare, of Cotton Mill Lane in Bristol, denies murder and conspiracy to kidnap, a weapons charge, perverting the course of justice and preventing a burial.

Another man, Donovan Demetrius, 29, denies assisting an offender.

The trial continues.