Oliver Feast Bristol nightclub drowning 'was accidental'

Image caption Oliver Feast, 20, drowned after visiting the Thekla moored in Bristol Harbour with friends on 3 February

A verdict of accidental death has been recorded at the inquest of a man who died after being ejected from a floating nightclub in Bristol.

Oliver Feast, 20, drowned after going to the Thekla club, which is moored in Bristol Harbour, on 3 February.

Flax Bourton Coroner's Court heard he took drugs and drank alcohol after arriving at about midnight.

He was subsequently removed from the club for being drunk and his body was pulled from the water hours later.

The inquest heard staff failed to call an ambulance when they saw him staggering round the harbourside.

Mr Feast's father Stephen said: "The Thekla staff did not seek medical attention. They also apparently refused to act on the public's request that they did so.

"For a further 30 minutes staff watched him clearly unwell and confused."

The club said door staff had "assessed that he was OK" and was "not incapable of looking after himself".

However a spokesperson said staff "had not appreciated the state that he was in".

The Thekla, which is docked between Prince Street Bridge and Radcliffe Way, has been a fixture in the harbour since the early 1980s.

The former cargo ship was converted into a theatre by artist and musician Vivian Stanshall, formerly of the Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band.

The vessel later became a nightclub and music venue.