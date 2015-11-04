Bristol North Baths project: Council could take project over

Image caption The project, now two years overdue, was initially expected to be finished in October 2013

A long-running scheme to renovate a former swimming baths in Bristol could be taken back into council hands.

Chatsworth Homes began redeveloping the Gloucester Road site into a library, health centre and flats in August 2012.

Mayor George Ferguson said the developer had until 17 November "to get their act together".

The developer said it did not agree with a number of statements made by the council, but added it was "fully committed" to completing the work.

Bristol City Council lent Chatsworth Homes about £3.8m to develop the site, but halted the project amid concerns about the quality of work.

Mr Ferguson said: "I have frequently expressed my frustration over this disaster of a scheme, which was started long before I came into office."

'Proper standard'

He said officers had followed "due legal process" and had written to the developer, asking it to "resolve a number of issues that contradict the conditions of its contract with the council".

Mr Ferguson said: "If they are unable to do so, which I suspect will be the case, the council will be taking back control of the site and making sure the project is finished to a proper standard."

A spokeswoman for the developer said necessary funding had been sought to allow both projects to reach completion.

"Concentration will be given to making the Bishopston Library available to the community as soon as possible, along with the apartments above to allow those purchasers to move-in and enjoy Christmas in their new homes," she added.

The firm still plans to convert Bristol North Baths into a health centre but said a search for a medical practice to move in was continuing.