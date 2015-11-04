Smaller bins plan to boost recycling in South Gloucestershire

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption South Gloucestershire Council said it aimed to dispel myths about what items can be recycled

A council wants to encourage residents to recycle more of their rubbish - by nearly halving the size of their bins.

South Gloucestershire Council said its proposals, which would also see the introduction of weekly kerbside recycling collections, could also save about £1m a year.

The local authority claims 52% of waste currently put into black bins could still be recycled.

The public has been asked to respond to the council's draft waste strategy.

Conservative councillor Heather Goddard said the proportion of waste recycled or composted had dropped below 50% .

She said food, plastic and glass were still being put into the black bins, costing the council "a lot of money" in landfill charges.

Ms Goddard promised to provide households with more support.

"The bags we provide at the moment [for recycling] blow away and spill their contents so we're going to provide boxes with lids that are firmly secure," she said.

The council will also run a series of information roadshows to better educate people about what can and cannot be recycled.