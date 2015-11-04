Bristol

Thornbury cyclist, 20, killed in collision at Aust

  • 4 November 2015
A 20-year-old cyclist has been killed in a collision with a lorry in South Gloucestershire.

The man, from Thornbury, was found by the side of the A403 near the junction of Old Passage and Aust village at about 18:45 GMT on Tuesday.

He was declared dead at the scene. Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

A 55-year-old Bath man who was driving the lorry believed to be involved, has been questioned by police.

