Thornbury cyclist, 20, killed in collision at Aust
- 4 November 2015
A 20-year-old cyclist has been killed in a collision with a lorry in South Gloucestershire.
The man, from Thornbury, was found by the side of the A403 near the junction of Old Passage and Aust village at about 18:45 GMT on Tuesday.
He was declared dead at the scene. Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
A 55-year-old Bath man who was driving the lorry believed to be involved, has been questioned by police.