Becky Watts trial: Accused 'never went into shed where body parts were found'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Donovan Demetrius said he was "horrified" to learn bags his brother helped to move contained Becky's remains

A man charged with assisting an offender after teenager Becky Watts' murder said he "never" went into the shed where body parts were hidden.

Donovan Demetrius, 30, who denies the charge, told Bristol Crown Court he was "horrified" to learn bags his brother helped move contained Becky's remains.

The dismembered body was found in a shed at the home of his brother Karl Demetrius in March.

Nathan Matthews and Shauna Hoare deny murdering the 16-year-old.

Mr Demetrius told the jury he was staying in the property at the time, and was asleep upstairs the night Becky's remains were carried through the house to the garden shed.

Dean George, representing Demetrius, asked him: "Had you ever gone into the shed?"

He replied: "No."

Image caption Nathan Matthews (top right) and girlfriend Shauna Hoare (bottom right) are accused of murdering Becky Watts (left)

Mr George asked: "Did you know what was in the shed?"

Mr Demetrius said: "No."

He added he felt "distraught, shock" when he heard that his brother had pleaded guilty to assisting an offender and "horrified" to learn that the bags his brother had helped move contained Becky's remains.

"My view is, who in their right mind would do something so animalistic?

"My heart goes out to her family at the end of the day."

Mr Demetrius's twin brother Karl Demetrius, and Karl's girlfriend Jaydene Parsons admitted assisting an offender, but said they did not know what was in the bags stored in their shed.

Earlier the court heard from James Ireland, 23, who denies assisting an offender.

He said he did not realise he had helped move packages containing body parts until after he was arrested.

Nathan Matthews, 28, has admitted killing and dismembering his 16-year-old stepsister, but denies murder and conspiracy to kidnap.

Shauna Hoare, 21, of Cotton Mill Lane, Bristol, denies murder and conspiracy to kidnap, a weapons charge, perverting the course of justice and preventing a burial.

The trial continues.