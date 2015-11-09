Thousands more West Country homes are needed, councils say

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Four councils agree 85,000 new homes will be needed by 2036

A consultation on plans to build tens of thousands of new homes across the West Country is underway.

Some 56,000 houses in the region are already planned but fresh council calculations have revealed a further 29,000 will be needed before 2036.

The four authorities involved say a "growing need" for housing needs to be met if the region is to be "economically successful".

Residents in the proposed areas are being urged to give give feedback.

Cllr Matthew Riddle, leader of South Gloucestershire Council, said: "We should not shy away from this, but take the initiative and tackle these issues now, so that people in every part of the region and future generations can enjoy a sustainable future."

His authority along with Bristol City Council, Bath and North East Somerset and North Somerset Council have launched the West of England Joint Plan consultation which is running until January.

Analysis - Paul Barltrop, BBC West Politics Correspondent

Bristol and the old Avon area are already home to more than a million people. That's predicted to rise rapidly.

Of course more people means more traffic and Greater Bristol's streets are already congested.

There are improvements underway, including a Metrobus network, but much more will have to be done.

A consultation has started. They want the people who live here to help decide what happens. But saying no to development won't be an option.