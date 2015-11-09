Chef at top Bristol restaurant Casamia dies from cancer

Image copyright Casamia Image caption Jonray died on Friday, 6 November from skin cancer

A chef who ran a Michelin-starred restaurant in Bristol with his brother has died of skin cancer at the age of 32, his family has confirmed.

Jonray Sánchez-Iglesias co-owned Casamia, in Westbury-on-Trym, with his brother Peter.

The pair were described as "two little geniuses" by top chef Gordon Ramsay when they won Ramsay's Restaurant Awards in 2010.

Jonray was described as a "wonderful son, husband, father and brother".

The tribute, from his parents, added: "Throughout the past four years, Jonray's strength and bravery were unbelievable.

"No matter what challenges he faced, Jonray would always fight back.

"Even after undergoing numerous surgeries and making countless visits to the oncology unit, he was determined to head straight back to his team and guests, just to hear the words 'check on chief'."

Mr Sánchez-Iglesias, who died on Friday, leaves behind a wife and two young daughters.

He and his brother were recently named chefs of the year in the Good Food Guide 2015.

Casamia is one of three Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bristol area.