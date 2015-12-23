Six arrested after double shooting attack in Bristol
- 23 December 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Six men have been arrested in connection with a double shooting in Bristol.
They were arrested at addresses in Marshfield Road, Hillfields, Soundwell Road and River Street in Easton on Tuesday, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The men are aged between 17 and 21. It follows a shooting in the Hillfields area of the city last Wednesday.
Two other men, aged 39 and 32, were arrested for drugs-related offences, a police spokesman said.