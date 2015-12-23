Image caption The double shooting happened in the early hours of 16 December

Six men have been arrested in connection with a double shooting in Bristol.

They were arrested at addresses in Marshfield Road, Hillfields, Soundwell Road and River Street in Easton on Tuesday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The men are aged between 17 and 21. It follows a shooting in the Hillfields area of the city last Wednesday.

Two other men, aged 39 and 32, were arrested for drugs-related offences, a police spokesman said.