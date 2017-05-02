John and Joan Tipler: Tributes to River Avon death plunge couple

Image copyright Tipler family photo Image caption The couple died after their car lost control and fell into the River Avon

Tributes have been paid to a couple who died after their car plunged into the River Avon in Bristol on Wednesday.

John and Joan Tipler died after their car lost control on Feeder Road and fell into the river at about 23:00 BST.

A family statement said: "We will all remember them both, with much love and great affection."

The 69-year-old and his wife aged 73, were from the Barton Hill area of the city.

The statement added: "They lost their lives in a tragic accident late on the evening of Wednesday, 26 April after they lost control of their car and ended up in the river at Feeder Road.

"Despite the heroism of the emergency services at the very difficult scene, and despite all attempts at resuscitation, they were both pronounced deceased in the early hours of 27 April.

"John and Joan had lots of friends and were very active within the local Royal British Legion. They were also members of their respective Bowls and Skittles Clubs."

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.