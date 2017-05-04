Missing Jason Gurgul: Body found in Bristol Floating Harbour
- 4 May 2017
- From the section Bristol
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A body has been found by police searching for a father-of-two who disappeared on a night out in Bristol.
Jason Gurgul, 33, was last seen on Baldwin Street in the city centre in the early hours of 29 April.
The remains were recovered from the Floating Harbour near Welsh Back earlier, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Formal identification has not yet taken place, but a force spokesman said Mr Gurgul's family was being kept fully updated.