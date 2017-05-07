Emily Gilruth injured in fall at Badminton Horse Trials

Image caption Emily Gilruth was airlifted to hospital in Bristol after the fall on Saturday

British rider Emily Gilruth has been seriously injured in a fall at the Badminton Horse Trials.

The 40-year-old, from Malpas in Cheshire, fell from her horse Topwood Beau at the third fence of the cross-country course on Saturday.

She was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where she is in intensive care, Badminton's chief medical officer, Dr Sue Smith, said.

The final day of the South Gloucestershire event is under way.

Ms Gilruth has competed in British event competitions for 18 years and first competed at Badminton last year.

The horse was uninjured in the fall.