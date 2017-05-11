South Gloucestershire general election: UKIP confirms no MP hopefuls

Image copyright PA Image caption The party came third in all but two of the 11 constituencies in Bristol and South Gloucestershire in 2015

UKIP has confirmed it will not field any candidates across south Gloucestershire in the snap election.

The decision could boost the Conservative vote in marginal seats such as Thornbury and Yate.

Conservative candidate Luke Hall is defending a 1,500 majority, where UKIP won more than 5,000 votes in the previous election.

'Tactical decision'

UKIP's Russ Martin stood in the 2015 election for Thornbury and Yate. He was also re-elected as the prospective parliamentary candidate.

"This is tactical strategic decision, I'm looking at the bigger picture for Brexit and I don't want to jeopardise the outcome," he said.

Thornbury and Yate was held by the Liberal Democrat pensions minister Steve Webb before he lost his seat to the Conservatives in 2015.

Liberal Democrat candidate Claire Young said: "Two years of Conservative government has shown people what we actually did in coalition because they've seen, without us as a restraining influence, what they are doing.

"A lot of people were upset when Steve Webb lost his seat, he was a well-liked MP and a lot of people felt huge disappointment."

Conservative candidate Luke Hall said: "This is a vital seat for the Conservatives nationally.

"There has never been a Conservative majority government without this seat."

Other candidates standing for Thornbury and Yate are Green Party candidate Iain Hamilton and Brian Peter Mead for Labour.

Speaking of UKIP's decision, Mr Hamilton said it was "not surprising" as UKIP "completely collapsed".

He added: "In Thornbury I expect to increase our percentage of the vote.

"I know a lot of people say where will UKIP's votes go, but there are lot of people who don't like either of the main parties, and they're happy I'm standing, as it gives them other options."

The BBC is awaiting comment from Mr Mead.