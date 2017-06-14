Bristol pub brawl: Attempted murder arrest after stabbing

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a brawl outside a Bristol pub.

Police were called to the Tap and Barrel in Dean Lane, Bedminster, just after 23:30 BST Tuesday.

A 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed with a broken bottle.

He is said to be in a serious but stable condition in hospital. The 42-year-old man arrested is in police custody.