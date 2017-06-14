Bristol pub brawl: Attempted murder arrest after stabbing
- 14 June 2017
- From the section Bristol
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a brawl outside a Bristol pub.
Police were called to the Tap and Barrel in Dean Lane, Bedminster, just after 23:30 BST Tuesday.
A 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed with a broken bottle.
He is said to be in a serious but stable condition in hospital. The 42-year-old man arrested is in police custody.