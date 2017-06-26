Bristol MP Darren Jones hails himself 'first Darren in Parliament'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption New MP claims to be the first Darren in the Commons

A new MP has proclaimed himself as "the first ever Darren" to be elected to the House of Commons.

Bristol North West MP Darren Jones claims his name — combined with the area's early evidence of human habitation — makes his a "historic and fascinating constituency".

The new Labour MP ousted Conservative Charlotte Leslie in the general election earlier this month.

Labour mopped up all four Bristol seats at the election.

Fellow Bristol MP Kerry McCarthy used Twitter to hail the newest member of the "Bristol posse", which includes Bristol West MP Thangam Debbonaire — surely the first Thangam to be elected in the UK.

Speaking as MPs debated the Queen's Speech, Mr Jones said: "From the earliest evidence of human habitation on these British Isles on the shores of the River Avon near Shirehampton, to the 8th Century monastery of Westbury-on-Trym, granted by King Offa of Mercia, to the Roman settlements at Sea Mills and Lawrence Weston, and the Domesday reference to the parish of Henbury and now, so I am told, to the first ever Darren elected to this House of Commons, Bristol North West is an historic and fascinating constituency."

He said it was "deeply humbling" to represent the area where he had grown up on a council estate and pledged to fight for a soft Brexit to protect businesses and residents who rely on the EU.

