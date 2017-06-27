Two held after £1m jewellery heist in Bristol

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption The raid happened at around 13:00 BST on Monday

Two men have been arrested after jewellery valued at an estimated £1m was stolen in an armed robbery.

Four men on two motorcycles used axes and sledgehammers to smash the windows at Grey-Harris jewellers in Princess Victoria Street, in Clifton, Bristol.

Police said a "significant amount of high value jewellery" was taken during the raid on Monday lunchtime.

The two men, aged 25 and 22, arrested on Monday evening, continue to be questioned by detectives.

A force spokesman said officers are searching for the other two men, but added there was no description of the suspects as they were wearing masks.

The motorbikes, one blue and white and the other yellow, believed to have been used in the robbery, were found in the Sneyd Park area of the city.