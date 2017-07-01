Rail chaos in Bristol after signalling failure

Image copyright Hattie Revans Image caption Network Rail warned disruption would last until at least 16:00 BST

Rail passengers have faced severe delays after a points failure disrupted services in and out of Bristol's Temple Meads station.

At one stage only two of its 14 platforms were open, and points were being manually operated.

Network Rail confirmed all lines had now reopened and said station staff were monitoring the situation.

A spokesman for the rail operator apologised and warned disruption would last until at least 16:00 BST.

Cross Country Trains has assured passengers affected by the delays that they can apply for ticket refunds via its website.

'Total chaos'

Earlier, all lines were blocked and Cross Country Trains said none of its trains were currently moving in the area, as engineers worked to restore services.

Passenger Hattie Revans who was travelling from Bristol to Weston-super-Mare to get to work, described the situation as "quite stressful", and said "the longer this takes the more money I lose".

On Twitter, fellow passenger Shabana Hussain said Network Rail was "making commuter lives hell" and it was "not good enough".

Steve Payton described the situation as "total chaos" and Dale Miller called it "an absolute joke".