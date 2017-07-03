Father murdered baby in Bristol on Christmas Day

From the section

Image caption Aya Parker died early on Christmas Day at an address in Kingswood, Bristol

A man has admitted murdering his six-month-old baby daughter on Christmas Day.

Lee Parker, 33, of Britton Gardens in Kingswood, Bristol, pleaded guilty at Bristol Crown Court to the murder of his child, Aya Parker.

She died at the property in the early hours of 25 December 2016 despite efforts by paramedics to revive her.

Sentencing is due to take place later and on Tuesday.