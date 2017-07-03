Suspected fuel thief 'killed by accomplice' in Bristol

Image copyright Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire Image caption Shakrul Islam is on trial for the manslaughter of Kyle Clarke

A suspected fuel thief was run over and killed by his accomplice on a petrol station forecourt, a court has heard.

Shakrul Islam, 31, is on trial for the manslaughter of Kyle Clarke, who died after being caught under the car's wheels in Bristol in January.

The city's crown court heard non-driver Mr Islam got behind the wheel when a petrol station employee attempted to stop Mr Clarke.

Mr Islam, of Chipping Sodbury, South Gloucestershire, denies the charge.

He has admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

The jury was shown CCTV footage of the Texaco garage forecourt in Hengrove Road showing worker Abu Sayem grabbing Mr Clarke, 27, and tussling with him before toppling him.

Mr Islam then drives at the pair, catching Mr Clarke under the wheels of the car and dragging him along the road.

The Texaco garage off Hengrove Way

A post mortem found Mr Clarke had suffered 48 rib fractures, fractures to his breast bone and collarbone and collapsed lungs.

Anna Vigars QC, prosecuting, told the court that during the tussle Mr Islam moved from the passenger seat to the driver's seat.

"He accelerated forward and the steering wheel was turned and he drove straight at the two men," she said.

'In a panic'

"Mr Clarke ended up on the ground and Mr Islam drove straight over him as he lay on the ground.

"Tragically he trapped Mr Clarke's body under the wheels of the car and he drove off with him under the car."

On arrest, Islam told police he had no idea Mr Clarke was under the car as he tried to drive away, the court heard.

"He said he got into the driver seat in a panic and just started the car because he didn't want anything to do with the petrol being taken and just wanted to go home," Mrs Vigars said.

"He said the car was in gear and he didn't know how to change gear and he just moved off.

"Mr Islam told police he was not trying to scare Mr Sayem and he had turned that hard to leave the forecourt.

"We say that he took that line deliberately to commit an unlawful act, which we say was the deliberate driving at Mr Sayem."

The case continues.