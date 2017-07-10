PC charged with assault after man Tasered in Bristol

Image caption Judah Adunbi is the founder of a group aimed at improving relations between the African-Caribbean community and police

A police officer has been charged with common assault after a race relations group founder was Tasered.

Avon and Somerset PC Claire Boddie, 47, is set to appear before Taunton magistrates on 14 August.

The force referred itself to the police watchdog after Judah Adunbi, 63, was Tasered in Bristol on 14 January.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) sent evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which said it is in the public interest to charge.

Mr Adunbi, who was Tasered in Colston Road, Easton, is a founding member of one of the force's local Independent Advisory Groups - the aim of which is to strengthen relations between the police and members of the African-Caribbean community.

'Fully cooperate'

An IPCC spokesman said: "An IPCC investigation concluded in June and a file of evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

"The CPS decided there was sufficient evidence and it was in the public interest to charge the officer."

A force spokesman added: "Now criminal proceedings have started, this prevents us from commenting further on the circumstances surrounding this matter, other than to reiterate that we're continuing to fully cooperate with the IPCC as their investigation progresses.

"Chief Constable Andy Marsh has made clear from the start of this investigation that we will discuss the matter fully and publicly once the investigation has concluded."