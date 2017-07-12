Woman sues Disneyland Paris over restaurant burns

Image copyright PA Image caption Erica Osbourne suffered second degree burns and scars in the incident at Disneyland Paris

A woman suffered burns to her face when a blow torch set fire to her clothes in a Disneyland Paris restaurant, it has been claimed.

Erica Osbourne claims it happened after her jumper caught fire when a chef used the torch on a crème brûlée dessert.

She suffered second degree burns and lost part of her hair and eyebrows in the incident in February.

A Disneyland Paris spokeswoman said safety was a "priority" and such incidents were "extremely rare".

'Massive fireball'

Mrs Osbourne, 37, from Bristol, said the flames narrowly missed her 10-year-old daughter, Abigail, when it happened at the Newport Bay Hotel Restaurant.

She said: "I had ordered the crème brûlée and Abigail had gone to get an ice cream when the chef lit the sugar and a massive fireball came across the counter towards me.

"I was so terrified that I froze to the spot but I remember an intense heat on my face.

"Abigail told me later that I was screaming 'help me! I'm on fire'. My jumper and my face were on fire."

She said a chef jumped over the counter and he and another customer "bundled me to the ground and rolled me around to put out the flames".

'Terrifying incident'

Mrs Osbourne was treated by paramedics and spent several hours in hospital.

She is now taking legal action against Disneyland Paris for personal injury.

James Griffin, from Slater and Gordon, who is representing Mrs Osbourne, said: "This was a terrifying incident that could have resulted in much more serious consequences."

A Disneyland Paris spokeswoman said: "The safety and security of our guests is our number one priority. Incidents of this type are extremely rare.

"As this is an ongoing legal issue which is in the process of being resolved, it would be inappropriate to discuss this further at this time."