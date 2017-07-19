Burst water main affects 35,000 homes in Bristol area

Image copyright Bristol Water Image caption Bristol Water has tweeted this image of the burst main in Willsbridge

A burst water main has led to about 35,000 homes in the Bristol area to have their supply cut off or be affected by low pressure.

Thirteen schools are affected in Longwell Green, Stockwood, Hanham, Keynsham, Willsbridge and Whitchurch.

Rob Ellis, from Bristol Water, said: "There's a large volume of water coming out which made it difficult to get to the area to dig down into and fix."

The main burst at about midnight in Willsbridge on Wednesday.

"What we hope to do is once we get to the part that is broken, you can switch things off and change things around so some people can get back into water, but I can't say how many," Mr Ellis said.

The company is sending out bottled water and bowsers to Keynsham and has said more will be sent depending on how long the repairs take.

Bristol Water added the repairs could take some hours to complete and the burst main was not thought to have been caused by overnight storms.