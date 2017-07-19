Two men charged with hate crime attack in Bristol
Two men have been charged after a teenager was the victim of a homophobic assault in Bristol city centre during a night out.
The 19-year-old victim was attacked in Park Street in the early hours of 7 May, suffering injuries to his face.
One of the arrested men, a 22-year-old from Yatton, was charged with assault.
A second 22-year-old was charged with a public order offence. Both men will appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court on Thursday.