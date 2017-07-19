Two men charged with hate crime attack in Bristol

Image copyright Other Image caption The 19-year-old victim was attacked during a night out in Bristol city centre

Two men have been charged after a teenager was the victim of a homophobic assault in Bristol city centre during a night out.

The 19-year-old victim was attacked in Park Street in the early hours of 7 May, suffering injuries to his face.

One of the arrested men, a 22-year-old from Yatton, was charged with assault.

A second 22-year-old was charged with a public order offence. Both men will appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court on Thursday.