Five men rescued in Bristol human trafficking raid

Five men believed to be victims of a human trafficking network have been rescued in a police raid.

The men are thought to have been trafficked into the UK from Slovakia.

A man and a woman, both aged 41, linked to a car wash business in the Brentry area of Bristol have been arrested the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

They are believed to be part of a wider organised crime group, and are also being investigated over money laundering and fraud offences.

The Slovak men were forced to work with little or no access to the money they earned, according to the NCA, which led the operation with Avon and Somerset Police.

All five volunteered to enter into the National Referral Mechanism, a government scheme to support trafficking victims, the agency added.