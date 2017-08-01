Two sex offenders found after absconding from Leyhill open prison

From the section

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Christopher Addison (left) and Scott Noon absconded from HMP Leyhill on Thursday

A rapist and a man serving a sentence for sexual assault, who absconded from an open prison have been arrested.

Scott Noon, 41, who was jailed for rape and GBH, and Christopher Addison, 37, went missing from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire on Thursday.

Avon and Somerset Police said the pair were arrested in the Humberside area on Monday.

The force said, a 17-year-old girl and a 41-year-old woman were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four remain in police custody.