Flats evacuated near ss Great Britain after 'chemical' find

  • 4 August 2017
SS Great Britain Image copyright Google
Image caption Police say they are investigating a "possible" chemical incident

Flats have been evacuated near to the ss Great Britain in Bristol following a "possible chemical incident", police said.

Avon and Somerset Police said a cordon has been put in place after the "discovery of items" in one of the flats.

Residents told the Bristol Post homes were evacuated at about 20:00 BST due to a "threat" to one of the buildings.

The ship is moored in the city and a popular visitor attraction.

