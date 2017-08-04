Flats evacuated near ss Great Britain after 'chemical' find
- 4 August 2017
- From the section Bristol
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Flats have been evacuated near to the ss Great Britain in Bristol following a "possible chemical incident", police said.
Avon and Somerset Police said a cordon has been put in place after the "discovery of items" in one of the flats.
Residents told the Bristol Post homes were evacuated at about 20:00 BST due to a "threat" to one of the buildings.
The ship is moored in the city and a popular visitor attraction.