Bristol flats near ss Great Britain given 'all-clear'

Image copyright Google Image caption Police say the all-clear has been given following a "detailed examination" of the flat by the Explosives Ordinance Disposal

Residents evacuated from flats near the ss Great Britain in Bristol have been allowed to return home following a suspected chemical incident.

A bomb disposal team was deployed to Gas Ferry Road and a cordon put in place after the "discovery of items" in a flat at about 19:00 BST on Friday.

The all-clear was given overnight following a "detailed examination" of the flat by the Explosives Ordinance Disposal (EOD), police said.

One man has been detained by police.

Five blocks of flats including Kingdom House, Steamship House, Great Western House, Great Eastern House and Horsley House were evacuated overnight, according to Bristol City Council.

A rest centre was also set up at the nearby Spike Island building in Cumberland Road.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We are informing all those who left their homes that it is safe to return to their properties.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused during the operation and thank everyone for their patience and understanding during the operation," he said.

The ss Great Britain is moored in the city and a popular visitor attraction.

Image caption Items were discovered in the flat on Friday evening, prompting the bomb disposal team to be called