Bristol flat fire: Man dies and woman critically ill

Image copyright Tim Worth Image caption A man was rescued by fire crews from the flat but despite receiving treatment, died at the scene

A man has died and a woman is in a critical condition in hospital following a flat fire in Bristol.

The fire broke out in Fishponds Road at about 20:40 BST on Saturday.

A man was brought out of the flat by fire crews but died at the scene. A woman was rescued and taken to hospital with potential life-threatening burns, where she remains critically ill.

At its peak, 55 firefighters tackled the blaze at the flat, which was above a commercial property.

Fire crews remain at the scene damping down small pockets of fire.

Fishponds Road was closed overnight but has since been partially reopened.

A spokesman for the police force said they were investigating what caused the fire but warned it "may take some time because of the condition of the building".

The death has been referred to the coroner.