Man in Bristol remanded after claiming to have a bomb

Image copyright Google Image caption The all-clear has been given following a "detailed examination" of the flat by the Explosives Ordinance Disposal

A man accused of making threats to cause an explosion has appeared in court.

It follows the evacuation of five blocks of flats near the ss Great Britain museum ship, in Bristol, on Friday night.

James Francis, 21, is also accused of falsely claiming to have a bomb.

No application was made for bail and Mr Francis, of the city's Gas Ferry Road, was remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 8 September.

Image caption Bomb disposal experts were also called to the scene

He appeared before city magistrates earlier and spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.

Five blocks of flats including Kingdom House, Steamship House, Great Western House, Great Eastern House and Horsley House were evacuated, according to Bristol City Council.

A rest centre was also set up at the nearby Spike Island building in Cumberland Road.

The ss Great Britain is moored in the city and is a popular visitor attraction.