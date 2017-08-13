Bristol Balloon Fiesta: Thousands attend night glow
- 13 August 2017
- From the section Bristol
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Thousands of people have attended the annual night glow at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
The event sees hot-air balloons light up their burners in time to music.
This year's glow also featured a musical tribute to the late Chester Bennington from the band Linkin Park, who died recently.
An earlier mass ascent of hot-air balloons was cancelled because of high winds but organisers are hopeful for launches on Sunday.