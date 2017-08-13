Bristol

Bristol Balloon Fiesta: Thousands attend night glow

  • 13 August 2017
  • From the section Bristol
Three balloons lit up
Image caption Music from Linkin Park was played in tribute to the late Chester Bennington

Thousands of people have attended the annual night glow at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

The event sees hot-air balloons light up their burners in time to music.

This year's glow also featured a musical tribute to the late Chester Bennington from the band Linkin Park, who died recently.

An earlier mass ascent of hot-air balloons was cancelled because of high winds but organisers are hopeful for launches on Sunday.
Image caption Balloons lined up along the venue at Ashton Court at lit up with music
Image caption The event, held in the dark, is hugely popular with thousands travelling to see it
Image caption The popular annual event brings in big crowds
Image caption An earlier ascent was cancelled due to high winds but Sunday's flights should happen
Image caption The night glow is always ended with a spectacular fireworks display

