Bristol Balloon Fiesta: Thousands attend night glow

Image caption Music from Linkin Park was played in tribute to the late Chester Bennington

Thousands of people have attended the annual night glow at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

The event sees hot-air balloons light up their burners in time to music.

This year's glow also featured a musical tribute to the late Chester Bennington from the band Linkin Park, who died recently.

An earlier mass ascent of hot-air balloons was cancelled because of high winds but organisers are hopeful for launches on Sunday.

Image caption Balloons lined up along the venue at Ashton Court at lit up with music

Image caption The event, held in the dark, is hugely popular with thousands travelling to see it

Image caption The popular annual event brings in big crowds

Image caption An earlier ascent was cancelled due to high winds but Sunday's flights should happen