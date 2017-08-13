Bristol

Bristol Balloon Fiesta: Balloons take to sky on final day

  • 13 August 2017
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta Image copyright PA
Image caption Dozens of hot air balloons took to the skies on the fourth and final day of the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta

A glorious morning allowed dozens of hot air balloons to take off from Ashton Court as part of the annual Bristol Balloon Fiesta.

The fiesta, now in its 39th year, is Europe's largest balloon festival, attracting pilots and visitors from far and wide.

This year, more than 130 balloons are taking part in the four-day event.

But on Thursday and Saturday, organisers had to cancel mass ascents because of high winds.

Image copyright PA
Image caption The four-day event kicked-off on Thursday with the "night glow", which saw balloonists on the ground flash their burners in time to music
Image copyright PA
Image caption On Sunday morning, a mass ascent of balloons from around the world took place over the Somerset countryside
Image copyright PA
Image caption Weather permitting, a second ascent is planned for Sunday evening
Image copyright PA
Image caption Carol Vorderman, who joined balloonists in the mass ascent, tweeted that she was "Crying with the beauty of this...."
Image copyright PA
Image caption The event will close for another year at 20:30 BST on Sunday

