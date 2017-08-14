Officer denies assaulting Judah Adunbi race group founder

Image caption Judah Adunbi is a founding member of an independent group set up to improve relations between the police and the Afro-Caribbean community

A police officer has denied assaulting the founder of a race relations group who was allegedly Tasered.

PC Claire Boddie, 47, appeared in court to face a charge of common assault after Judah Adunbi, 63, was allegedly struck in the face in Bristol.

A video of the alleged incident on 14 January was widely shared at the time.

A court summons was issued following an investigation by the police watchdog to whom Avon and Somerset Police voluntarily referred itself.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) then passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which issued the summons.

Mr Adunbi was allegedly tasered in the face by an officer in Colston Road, Easton, Bristol.

Interests of justice

PC Boddie spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and enter her not guilty plea at Taunton Magistrates' Court.

District Judge David Taylor told the court that "given the nature of the case, particularly the circumstances of the case" it should be heard outside of the Avon and Somerset Police force area.

The case is listed for a case management hearing on 12 September at Swindon Magistrates' Court.

Mr Adunbi is a former member of the Independent Advisory Group to Avon and Somerset Police.