Amazon to open new Severn Beach warehouse in 2018

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The new warehouse will open in Severn Beach near Bristol

Online retail giant Amazon is to open a new warehouse near Bristol in 2018 which it says will create 1,000 jobs.

Amazon's Stefano Perago said: "Bristol offers fantastic infrastructure and talented local people who we look forward to joining the Amazon team."

The new warehouse will open at Severn Beach adding to its 13 sites in the UK.

The firm was exposed in a BBC documentary for its treatment of its delivery drivers on long hours, low pay and driving longer than legal limits.

The online retail giant says it will start recruiting engineers, operations managers, HR and IT specialists in 2018 ahead of the Severn Beach site's opening next year.

'Customer demand'

Other new warehouses are set to open in Doncaster, Warrington and Tilbury this autumn. The firm's UK workforce will total 24,000 by the end of this year.

The decision to launch a Bristol site was driven by "increasing customer demand", Amazon said.

It added the move would expand its selection and support small businesses using its online Marketplace and help these small businesses grow.

Filton and Bradley Stoke MP Jack Lopresti said: "This will bring more jobs to our area and offer careers with training opportunities, helping the local economy to grow.

"An international outward-looking company like Amazon will help us maximise the fantastic opportunities for our region after Brexit."

Amazon made headlines earlier this month when it was found to have paid 50% less UK corporation tax last year, despite a 54% jump in turnover.

Accounts filed by Amazon UK Services show the company was billed £15.8 million in 2015 compared with £7.4 million in 2016.