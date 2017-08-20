One hurt in explosion on houseboat in Bristol harbour

Image caption Police said a gas canister was being changed when the explosion happened

One person has been injured in a blast on a houseboat in Bristol harbour.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Mud Dock shortly before 14:00 BST after reports of a large explosion.

Police said a gas canister on board the boat, called Roehampton, was being changed when the blast occurred.

The harbourmaster confirmed two people had been aboard at the time of the blast. It is not yet known if any other boats were damaged in the explosion.

Several people were in the vicinity at the time.

One bystander, Michelle O'Neill tweeted: "Exploded right in front of me, everyone started screaming and running... into a coffee shop and they locked us in."

The harbourmaster said the boat would be left to settle to the bottom of the harbour before being secured.

Navigation on the harbour remains open.