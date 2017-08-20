Bristol stabbing leaves two men injured
- 20 August 2017
One man has been hurt and another seriously injured in a stabbing attack during the early hours of Sunday morning in Bristol.
The victims were driven to hospital in a silver Renault Kadjar . This vehicle has now been seized by police.
One man is in a critical but stable condition following surgery and the other man's condition is stable.
Police believe the attack was an isolated incident, but there would be an increased police presence in the city.