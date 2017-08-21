Cleveland Bridge tollhouse pillar destroyed by car

Image copyright Rosie Marteau Image caption The tollhouse was hit by a car in the early hours of Monday

A stone pillar on a 19th Century former bridge tollhouse was destroyed when it was hit by a car.

The Grade II*-listed building on Bath's Cleveland Bridge was hit at about 01:30 BST, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Bath and North East Somerset Council said the tollhouse had sustained "significant" damage, but the bridge remained "structurally sound".

The road has been closed in both directions and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

Police said enquiries were continuing after the car became embedded in the building and its occupants left the scene.

Image copyright @AntInBath Image caption The road has been closed while engineers inspect the bridge

A council spokesman said engineers hoped to re-open one lane under temporary traffic lights at lunchtime, and this would remain in place throughout Monday's rush hour.

The bridge over the River Avon was built in 1827 and is described by Historic England as "among the most characteristic examples of a Greek Revival bridge".

History of the bridge and tollhouse

Cleveland Bridge was built in 1827, reconstructed in 1928 and strengthened in 1992

It cost £10,000 and was for the Earl of Darlington who owned the Bathwick estate

The tollhouses are in the form of small Doric temples, based on Greek architecture

The bridge tolls were scrapped in 1929

Source: Historic England