Man and woman arrested on suspicion of Bristol murder

Image caption A police cordon has been put in place around flats at Ludlow Close in the St Pauls area

A woman has been stabbed to death in the St Pauls area of Bristol.

The 27-year-old victim was found with stab wounds at a flat in Ludlow Close in the early hours of Tuesday after police had been called to reports of a disturbance.

She died at the scene and a 37-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) have been informed "due to previous police contact".

Police were called to the property at about 00:30 BST and found a woman inside with serious stab injuries.

The area remains cordoned off as forensic teams conduct searches, while neighbourhood officers have carried out "reassurance patrols".

Avon and Somerset Police said it had referred the incident to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) "as a standard procedure in these circumstances".

"We are assessing a referral and will make a decision on whether IPCC involvement is appropriate," an IPCC spokesman said.